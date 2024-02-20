Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In today’s recent session, 23.98 million shares of the Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ:OCGN) have been traded, and its beta is 3.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.08, and it changed around $0.13 or 13.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $277.02M. OCGN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.09, offering almost -0.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.34, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 68.52% since then. We note from Ocugen Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.20 million.

Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ:OCGN) trade information

Instantly OCGN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 13.79% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 87.83% year-to-date, but still up 70.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ:OCGN) is 110.94% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.4 day(s).