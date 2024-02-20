Nuwellis Inc (NASDAQ: NUWE): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.41 million shares of the Nuwellis Inc (NASDAQ:NUWE) were traded, and its beta was 0.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.60, and it changed around $0.07 or 13.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.42M. NUWE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.48, offering almost -1313.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.39, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.0% since then. We note from Nuwellis Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 800.44K.
Nuwellis Inc (NASDAQ:NUWE) trade information
Instantly NUWE has showed a green trend with a performance of 13.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 3.72% year-to-date, but still up 30.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nuwellis Inc (NASDAQ:NUWE) is 33.56% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.48 day(s).
Nuwellis Inc (NUWE) estimates and forecasts
Nuwellis Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -62.34 percent over the past six months and at a 85.51% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 72.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 78.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.70%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.55 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Nuwellis Inc to make $2.3 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.34 million and $1.83 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 9.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 26.00%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 84.19%.
NUWE Dividends
Nuwellis Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 26 and March 01.
Nuwellis Inc (NASDAQ:NUWE)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.13% of Nuwellis Inc shares, and 4.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.88%. Nuwellis Inc stock is held by 12 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.29% of the shares, which is about 24097.0 shares worth $64820.0.
Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 0.56% or 10404.0 shares worth $27986.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 24097.0 shares worth $64820.0, making up 1.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund held roughly 599.0 shares worth around $1587.0, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.