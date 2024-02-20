Nuwellis Inc (NASDAQ: NUWE): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.41 million shares of the Nuwellis Inc (NASDAQ:NUWE) were traded, and its beta was 0.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.60, and it changed around $0.07 or 13.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.42M. NUWE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.48, offering almost -1313.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.39, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.0% since then. We note from Nuwellis Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 800.44K.

Nuwellis Inc (NASDAQ:NUWE) trade information

Instantly NUWE has showed a green trend with a performance of 13.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 3.72% year-to-date, but still up 30.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nuwellis Inc (NASDAQ:NUWE) is 33.56% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.48 day(s).