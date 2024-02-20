Netcapital Inc (NASDAQ: NCPL) Is Something To Consider Today.

In the last trading session, 3.41 million shares of the Netcapital Inc (NASDAQ:NCPL) were traded, and its beta was 0.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.15, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.20M. NCPL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.73, offering almost -1720.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.33% since then. We note from Netcapital Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 602.73K.

Netcapital Inc (NASDAQ:NCPL) trade information

Instantly NCPL has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -27.43% year-to-date, but still up 10.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Netcapital Inc (NASDAQ:NCPL) is -23.27% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.65 day(s).