Netcapital Inc (NASDAQ: NCPL) Is Something To Consider Today.

In the last trading session, 3.41 million shares of the Netcapital Inc (NASDAQ:NCPL) were traded, and its beta was 0.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.15, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.20M. NCPL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.73, offering almost -1720.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.33% since then. We note from Netcapital Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 602.73K.
Netcapital Inc (NASDAQ:NCPL) trade information
Instantly NCPL has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -27.43% year-to-date, but still up 10.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Netcapital Inc (NASDAQ:NCPL) is -23.27% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.65 day(s).
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.6 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Netcapital Inc to make $2.84 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 8.51%.
NCPL Dividends
Netcapital Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.
Netcapital Inc (NASDAQ:NCPL)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.16% of Netcapital Inc shares, and 39.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 49.47%. Netcapital Inc stock is held by 16 institutions, with Bard Associates Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 43.50% of the shares, which is about 1.28 million shares worth $1.41 million.
Sabby Management, LLC, with 12.99% or 0.38 million shares worth $0.42 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 45304.0 shares worth $50196.0, making up 1.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund held roughly 4756.0 shares worth around $6943.0, which represents about 0.16% of the total shares outstanding.