Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc’s (NASDAQ: NEPT) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In today’s recent session, 0.46 million shares of the Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) have been traded, and its beta is 2.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.46, and it changed around $0.08 or 22.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.68M. NEPT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.00, offering almost -5986.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.29, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 36.96% since then. We note from Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 65760.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 325.23K.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) trade information
Instantly NEPT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 22.18% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -13.58% year-to-date, but still up 4.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) is -6.10% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5260.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.24 day(s).
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NEPT) estimates and forecasts
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -95.25 percent over the past six months and at a 66.46% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.20%.
NEPT Dividends
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 43.80% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc shares, and 6.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.85%. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc stock is held by 20 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.17% of the shares, which is about 40390.0 shares worth $0.24 million.
Morgan Stanley, with 0.06% or 13615.0 shares worth $80056.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
The former held 1210.0 shares worth $6093.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.