Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc’s (NASDAQ: NEPT) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In today’s recent session, 0.46 million shares of the Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) have been traded, and its beta is 2.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.46, and it changed around $0.08 or 22.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.68M. NEPT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.00, offering almost -5986.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.29, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 36.96% since then. We note from Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 65760.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 325.23K.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) trade information

Instantly NEPT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 22.18% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -13.58% year-to-date, but still up 4.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) is -6.10% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5260.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.24 day(s).