Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ: NAAS) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In the last trading session, 1.24 million shares of the Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS) were traded, and its beta was 1.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.82, and it changed around $0.18 or 10.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $106.36M. NAAS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.78, offering almost -602.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.07, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.21% since then. We note from Naas Technology Inc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.24 million.
Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS) trade information
Instantly NAAS has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.98% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 19.74% year-to-date, but still up 1.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS) is 54.24% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.12 day(s).
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -40.47%.
NAAS Dividends
Naas Technology Inc ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.
Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Naas Technology Inc ADR shares, and 5.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.53%. Naas Technology Inc ADR stock is held by 27 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.66% of the shares, which is about 1.46 million shares worth $7.79 million.
Millennium Management Llc, with 0.14% or 74651.0 shares worth $0.4 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 1.37 million shares worth $9.16 million, making up 2.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 9484.0 shares worth around $67620.0, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.