Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ: NAAS) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In the last trading session, 1.24 million shares of the Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS) were traded, and its beta was 1.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.82, and it changed around $0.18 or 10.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $106.36M. NAAS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.78, offering almost -602.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.07, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.21% since then. We note from Naas Technology Inc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.24 million.

Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS) trade information

Instantly NAAS has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.98% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 19.74% year-to-date, but still up 1.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS) is 54.24% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.12 day(s).