Morphosys AG ADR (NASDAQ: MOR): Stock Forecast For 2024 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In today’s recent session, 0.49 million shares of the Morphosys AG ADR (NASDAQ:MOR) have been traded, and its beta is 1.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.67, and it changed around $0.19 or 1.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.66B. MOR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.87, offering almost -1.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.65, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 79.34% since then. We note from Morphosys AG ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.70 million.

Morphosys AG ADR (NASDAQ:MOR) trade information

Instantly MOR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.12% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 78.54% year-to-date, but still up 1.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, Morphosys AG ADR (NASDAQ:MOR) is 92.75% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.9 day(s).