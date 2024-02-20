Morphosys AG ADR (NASDAQ: MOR): Stock Forecast For 2024 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In today’s recent session, 0.49 million shares of the Morphosys AG ADR (NASDAQ:MOR) have been traded, and its beta is 1.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.67, and it changed around $0.19 or 1.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.66B. MOR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.87, offering almost -1.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.65, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 79.34% since then. We note from Morphosys AG ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.70 million.
Morphosys AG ADR (NASDAQ:MOR) trade information
Instantly MOR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.12% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 78.54% year-to-date, but still up 1.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, Morphosys AG ADR (NASDAQ:MOR) is 92.75% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.9 day(s).
Morphosys AG ADR (MOR) estimates and forecasts
Morphosys AG ADR share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 132.26 percent over the past six months and at a -93.97% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -96.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 8.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -12.40%, down from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $66.91 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Morphosys AG ADR to make $59.36 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $88.31 million and $67.97 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -24.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -12.70%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -11.32%.
MOR Dividends
Morphosys AG ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.
Morphosys AG ADR (NASDAQ:MOR)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Morphosys AG ADR shares, and 17.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.77%. Morphosys AG ADR stock is held by 59 institutions, with T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 5.67% of the shares, which is about 7.76 million shares worth $57.97 million.
Logos Global Management LP, with 0.88% or 1.2 million shares worth $8.96 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 2.23 million shares worth $16.62 million, making up 1.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund held roughly 1.55 million shares worth around $11.61 million, which represents about 1.14% of the total shares outstanding.