Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRSN) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In the last trading session, 1.44 million shares of the Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) were traded, and its beta was 1.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.80, and it changed around -$0.04 or -1.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $458.20M. MRSN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.62, offering almost -153.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.80, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 78.95% since then. We note from Mersana Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.01 million.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) trade information

Instantly MRSN has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 63.79% year-to-date, but still down -2.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) is 44.76% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.65 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.31 day(s).