Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (NASDAQ: MIGI) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In the last trading session, 1.82 million shares of the Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (NASDAQ:MIGI) were traded, and its beta was 3.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.79, and it changed around $0.22 or 14.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $29.79M. MIGI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.40, offering almost -145.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.43, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 75.98% since then. We note from Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.02 million.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (NASDAQ:MIGI) trade information

Instantly MIGI has showed a green trend with a performance of 14.01% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -44.06% year-to-date, but still down -34.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (NASDAQ:MIGI) is -20.44% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.57 day(s).