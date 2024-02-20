Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (NASDAQ: MIGI) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In the last trading session, 1.82 million shares of the Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (NASDAQ:MIGI) were traded, and its beta was 3.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.79, and it changed around $0.22 or 14.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $29.79M. MIGI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.40, offering almost -145.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.43, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 75.98% since then. We note from Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.02 million.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (NASDAQ:MIGI) trade information
Instantly MIGI has showed a green trend with a performance of 14.01% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -44.06% year-to-date, but still down -34.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (NASDAQ:MIGI) is -20.44% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.57 day(s).
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (MIGI) estimates and forecasts
Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 77.23 percent over the past six months and at a 4.81% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 6.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -305.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 92.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -53.50%, down from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9.75 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc to make $16 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $16.85 million and $7.67 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -42.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 108.60%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 39.58%.
MIGI Dividends
Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 21 and March 25.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (NASDAQ:MIGI)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.23% of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc shares, and 7.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.31%. Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc stock is held by 20 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.35% of the shares, which is about 1.38 million shares worth $2.61 million.
Regal Partners Ltd., with 1.45% or 0.24 million shares worth $0.45 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Valkyrie ETF Tr II-Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF and iShares Micro Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 64344.0 shares worth $0.12 million, making up 0.39% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF held roughly 27226.0 shares worth around $20626.0, which represents about 0.16% of the total shares outstanding.