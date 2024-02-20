Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 58.01 million shares of the Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) were traded, and its beta was 5.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $26.94, and it changed around -$0.08 or -0.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.00B. MARA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.30, offering almost -16.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 80.96% since then. We note from Marathon Digital Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 78.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 78.99 million.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) trade information

Instantly MARA has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.30% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 14.69% year-to-date, but still up 12.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) is 67.64% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 46.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.48 day(s).