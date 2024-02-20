Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE: LUMN) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 11.73 million shares of the Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE:LUMN) were traded, and its beta was 1.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.54, and it changed around -$0.06 or -3.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.55B. LUMN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.97, offering almost -157.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.78, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 49.35% since then. We note from Lumen Technologies Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 16.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.38 million.

Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE:LUMN) trade information

Instantly LUMN has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -15.85% year-to-date, but still up 1.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE:LUMN) is 6.94% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 146.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.12 day(s).