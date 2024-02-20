Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: LBPH): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 2.85 million shares of the Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBPH) were traded, and its beta was 1.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.27, and it changed around $0.43 or 2.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $720.20M. LBPH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.15, offering almost -32.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 83.07% since then. We note from Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.29 million.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBPH) trade information
Instantly LBPH has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.06% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 252.74% year-to-date, but still up 7.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBPH) is -10.22% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.74 day(s).
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (LBPH) estimates and forecasts
Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 248.12 percent over the past six months and at a 8.20% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 9.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 8.90% in the next quarter.
LBPH Dividends
Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 29 and March 04.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBPH)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.21% of Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, and 70.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.72%. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc stock is held by 91 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.50% of the shares, which is about 2.57 million shares worth $18.86 million.
Cormorant Asset Management, LP, with 11.45% or 2.35 million shares worth $17.27 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 0.97 million shares worth $6.98 million, making up 4.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held roughly 0.77 million shares worth around $5.62 million, which represents about 3.73% of the total shares outstanding.