Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: LBPH): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 2.85 million shares of the Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBPH) were traded, and its beta was 1.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.27, and it changed around $0.43 or 2.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $720.20M. LBPH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.15, offering almost -32.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 83.07% since then. We note from Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.29 million.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBPH) trade information

Instantly LBPH has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.06% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 252.74% year-to-date, but still up 7.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBPH) is -10.22% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.74 day(s).