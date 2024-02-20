Lion Group Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: LGHL) In 2024: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In the last trading session, 2.4 million shares of the Lion Group Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LGHL) were traded, and its beta was 1.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.15, and it changed around $0.1 or 9.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.13M. LGHL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.18, offering almost -2089.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.86, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.22% since then. We note from Lion Group Holding Ltd ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 174.26K.

Lion Group Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LGHL) trade information

Instantly LGHL has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -14.81% year-to-date, but still up 11.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lion Group Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LGHL) is 11.65% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11190.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.22 day(s).