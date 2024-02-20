Lilium N.V (NASDAQ: LILM): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In today’s recent session, 1.12 million shares of the Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM) have been traded, and its beta is 2.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.94, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $495.64M. LILM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.90, offering almost -102.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.37, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 60.64% since then. We note from Lilium N.V’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.51 million.

Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM) trade information

Instantly LILM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.10% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -20.17% year-to-date, but still down -4.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM) is 12.88% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.37 day(s).