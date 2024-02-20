Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 3.24 million shares of the Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) were traded, and its beta was 1.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.39, and it changed around -$0.03 or -8.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $68.64M. LICY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.58, offering almost -1587.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.26% since then. We note from Li-Cycle Holdings Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.28 million.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) trade information

Instantly LICY has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -34.15% year-to-date, but still down -10.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) is -5.71% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.62 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.93 day(s).