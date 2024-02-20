Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE: TAL).

In today’s recent session, 4.09 million shares of the TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL) have been traded, and its beta is 0.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.64, and it changed around -$0.53 or -3.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.70B. TAL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.52, offering almost -13.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.09, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 62.68% since then. We note from TAL Education Group ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.12 million.

TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL) trade information

Instantly TAL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.78% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 7.96% year-to-date, but still down -5.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL) is 22.62% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 25.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.56 day(s).