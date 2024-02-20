Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FLJ).

In the last trading session, 1.23 million shares of the FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FLJ) were traded, and its beta was -1.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.17, and it changed around $0.24 or 26.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.06M. FLJ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $106.00, offering almost -8959.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.64, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.3% since then. We note from FLJ Group Ltd ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 729.54K.

FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FLJ) trade information

Instantly FLJ has showed a green trend with a performance of 26.32% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -41.26% year-to-date, but still up 50.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FLJ) is 63.55% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.61 day(s).