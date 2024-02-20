Let’s Talk About How Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE: HYLN) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 2.13 million shares of the Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HYLN) were traded, and its beta was 1.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.55, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $283.98M. HYLN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.47, offering almost -123.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 66.45% since then. We note from Hyliion Holdings Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.47 million.

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HYLN) trade information

Instantly HYLN has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 90.49% year-to-date, but still up 38.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HYLN) is 76.52% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.06 day(s).