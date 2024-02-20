Let’s Get Started On The Agilon Health Inc (NYSE: AGL) Stock Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 0.52 million shares of the Agilon Health Inc (NYSE:AGL) have been traded, and its beta is 0.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.88, and it changed around -$0.23 or -3.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.79B. AGL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.44, offering almost -327.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.63, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 18.17% since then. We note from Agilon Health Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.18 million.
Agilon Health Inc (NYSE:AGL) trade information
Instantly AGL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.31% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -45.22% year-to-date, but still down -7.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Agilon Health Inc (NYSE:AGL) is 7.93% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 44.75 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.45 day(s).
Agilon Health Inc (AGL) estimates and forecasts
Agilon Health Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -61.27 percent over the past six months and at a -26.92% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 6.00%.
AGL Dividends
Agilon Health Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 27.
Agilon Health Inc (NYSE:AGL)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.13% of Agilon Health Inc shares, and 111.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 112.69%. Agilon Health Inc stock is held by 282 institutions, with Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 24.66% of the shares, which is about 100.0 million shares worth $1.73 billion.
FMR, LLC, with 14.99% or 60.78 million shares worth $1.05 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
New Economy Fund (The) and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 19.77 million shares worth $342.87 million, making up 4.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund held roughly 19.04 million shares worth around $364.67 million, which represents about 4.70% of the total shares outstanding.