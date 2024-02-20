Let’s Get Started On The Agilon Health Inc (NYSE: AGL) Stock Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 0.52 million shares of the Agilon Health Inc (NYSE:AGL) have been traded, and its beta is 0.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.88, and it changed around -$0.23 or -3.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.79B. AGL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.44, offering almost -327.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.63, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 18.17% since then. We note from Agilon Health Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.18 million.

Agilon Health Inc (NYSE:AGL) trade information

Instantly AGL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.31% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -45.22% year-to-date, but still down -7.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Agilon Health Inc (NYSE:AGL) is 7.93% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 44.75 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.45 day(s).