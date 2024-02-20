Let’s Discuss The Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) Stock Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 2.41 million shares of the Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) have been traded, and its beta is 2.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.82, and it changed around -$0.6 or -3.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.45B. RUN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.00, offering almost -64.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.43, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 46.71% since then. We note from Sunrun Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.08 million.

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) trade information

Instantly RUN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.65% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -19.41% year-to-date, but still down -6.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) is 20.12% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 34.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.51 day(s).