Let’s Discuss The Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX: NBY) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 3.03 million shares of the Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX:NBY) were traded, and its beta was 2.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.17, and it changed around $0.01 or 4.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.08M. NBY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.60, offering almost -1429.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.41% since then. We note from Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.65 million.

Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX:NBY) trade information

Instantly NBY has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -18.80% year-to-date, but still up 7.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX:NBY) is 8.98% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.1 day(s).