Let’s Discuss The CXApp Inc (NASDAQ: CXAI) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.89 million shares of the CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI) were traded, and its beta was 0.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.54, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.48M. CXAI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.00, offering almost -1263.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.03, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.12% since then. We note from CXApp Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 459.32K.
CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI) trade information
Instantly CXAI has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 19.38% year-to-date, but still up 18.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI) is 48.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.47 day(s).
CXAI Dividends
CXApp Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 26 and March 01.
CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.79% of CXApp Inc shares, and 4.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.47%. CXApp Inc stock is held by 56 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.74% of the shares, which is about 0.26 million shares worth $2.88 million.
Clear Street LLC, with 0.83% or 80000.0 shares worth $0.87 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
EQ Advisors Trust-EQ/Small Company Index Portfolio and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 31560.0 shares worth $0.34 million, making up 0.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 28670.0 shares worth around $0.35 million, which represents about 0.30% of the total shares outstanding.