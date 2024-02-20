Let’s Discuss The CXApp Inc (NASDAQ: CXAI) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.89 million shares of the CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI) were traded, and its beta was 0.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.54, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.48M. CXAI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.00, offering almost -1263.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.03, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.12% since then. We note from CXApp Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 459.32K.

CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI) trade information

Instantly CXAI has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 19.38% year-to-date, but still up 18.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI) is 48.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.47 day(s).