KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: KWE) Is Something To Consider Today.

In today’s recent session, 0.99 million shares of the KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE) have been traded, and its beta is 1.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.11, and it changed around -$0.28 or -20.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.52M. KWE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.85, offering almost -246.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.62, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 44.14% since then. We note from KWESST Micro Systems Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 32259.999999999996 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 40.66K.

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE) trade information

Instantly KWE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -20.14% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 23.33% year-to-date, but still down -22.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE) is -22.38% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 73800.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.45 day(s).