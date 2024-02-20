KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: KWE) Is Something To Consider Today.

In today’s recent session, 0.99 million shares of the KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE) have been traded, and its beta is 1.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.11, and it changed around -$0.28 or -20.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.52M. KWE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.85, offering almost -246.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.62, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 44.14% since then. We note from KWESST Micro Systems Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 32259.999999999996 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 40.66K.
KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE) trade information
Instantly KWE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -20.14% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 23.33% year-to-date, but still down -22.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE) is -22.38% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 73800.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.45 day(s).
KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (KWE) estimates and forecasts
KWESST Micro Systems Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -34.71 percent over the past six months and at a 27.37% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 42.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 90.40%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect KWESST Micro Systems Inc. to make $2 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 837.50%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 35.17%.
KWE Dividends
KWESST Micro Systems Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.
KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.39% of KWESST Micro Systems Inc. shares, and 32.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 40.83%. KWESST Micro Systems Inc. stock is held by 8 institutions, with AIGH Capital Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.73% of the shares, which is about 0.4 million shares worth $1.28 million.
Worth Venture Partners, Llc, with 3.65% or 0.15 million shares worth $0.48 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.