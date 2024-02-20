Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KTRA) In 2024: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In the last trading session, 8.4 million shares of the Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) were traded, and its beta was 0.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.10, and it changed around -$0.01 or -8.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.83M. KTRA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.04, offering almost -5940.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.11, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -10.0% since then. We note from Kintara Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.96 million.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) trade information

Instantly KTRA has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.50% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -42.22% year-to-date, but still down -21.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) is -32.65% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.02 day(s).