Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ: JAGX) In 2024: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 12.5 million shares of the Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) were traded, and its beta was 1.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.08, and it changed around $0.0 or -4.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.96M. JAGX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.45, offering almost -4212.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.08. We note from Jaguar Health Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 14.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.82 million.

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) trade information

Instantly JAGX has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -48.41% year-to-date, but still down -6.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) is -25.69% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.24 day(s).