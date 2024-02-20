It’s Easy To Bet On Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: INVZ) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In today’s recent session, 0.83 million shares of the Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:INVZ) have been traded, and its beta is 1.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.63, and it changed around -$0.04 or -2.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $268.77M. INVZ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.84, offering almost -196.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.30, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 20.25% since then. We note from Innoviz Technologies Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.74 million.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:INVZ) trade information

Instantly INVZ has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.40% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -35.57% year-to-date, but still down -6.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:INVZ) is -7.91% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.8 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.08 day(s).