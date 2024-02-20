It’s Easy To Bet On FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NYSE: NOTE) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In the last trading session, 1.74 million shares of the FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NYSE:NOTE) were traded, and its beta was 0.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.69, and it changed around $0.22 or 14.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $219.65M. NOTE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.51, offering almost -166.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 61.54% since then. We note from FiscalNote Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.04 million.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NYSE:NOTE) trade information

Instantly NOTE has showed a green trend with a performance of 14.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 48.25% year-to-date, but still up 14.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NYSE:NOTE) is 79.67% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.71 day(s).