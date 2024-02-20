Is Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ: OCUL)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In today’s recent session, 0.96 million shares of the Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) have been traded, and its beta is 1.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.45, and it changed around -$0.13 or -1.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $821.14M. OCUL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.96, offering almost -6.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.00, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 73.15% since then. We note from Ocular Therapeutix Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.47 million.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) trade information

Instantly OCUL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.72% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 67.04% year-to-date, but still up 26.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) is 93.51% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.96 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.97 day(s).