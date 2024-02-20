Is Nikola Corp’s (NASDAQ: NKLA) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In today’s recent session, 72.23 million shares of the Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.74, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $859.09M. NKLA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.71, offering almost -401.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.52, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 29.73% since then. We note from Nikola Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 69.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 99.77 million.

Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA) trade information

Instantly NKLA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.30% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -15.17% year-to-date, but still up 0.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA) is 13.80% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 217.46 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.17 day(s).