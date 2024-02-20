Is Nikola Corp’s (NASDAQ: NKLA) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In today’s recent session, 72.23 million shares of the Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.74, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $859.09M. NKLA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.71, offering almost -401.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.52, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 29.73% since then. We note from Nikola Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 69.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 99.77 million.
Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA) trade information
Instantly NKLA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.30% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -15.17% year-to-date, but still up 0.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA) is 13.80% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 217.46 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.17 day(s).
Nikola Corp (NKLA) estimates and forecasts
Nikola Corp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -62.14 percent over the past six months and at a 18.92% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 64.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 61.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -24.40%, down from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $12.64 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Nikola Corp to make $28.71 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6.56 million and $11.12 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 92.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 158.30%.
NKLA Dividends
Nikola Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 22.
Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.54% of Nikola Corp shares, and 38.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 42.32%. Nikola Corp stock is held by 340 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 5.72% of the shares, which is about 44.62 million shares worth $61.58 million.
Blackrock Inc., with 5.55% or 43.28 million shares worth $59.72 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 20.23 million shares worth $27.92 million, making up 2.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 13.57 million shares worth around $16.01 million, which represents about 1.74% of the total shares outstanding.