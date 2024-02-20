Is Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) Worth Your Money In 2024?

In the last trading session, 1.19 million shares of the Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) were traded, and its beta was 0.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.71, and it changed around -$0.03 or -3.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $135.81M. NKTR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.08, offering almost -333.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.25% since then. We note from Nektar Therapeutics’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.18 million.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) trade information

Instantly NKTR has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.80% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 26.00% year-to-date, but still up 0.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) is 29.44% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.8 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.59 day(s).