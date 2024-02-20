Is Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IOVA) Worth Your Money In 2024?

In today’s recent session, 30.81 million shares of the Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) have been traded, and its beta is 0.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.26, and it changed around $3.11 or 33.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.14B. IOVA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.44, offering almost 14.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.21, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 73.82% since then. We note from Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.84 million.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) trade information

Instantly IOVA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 33.99% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 50.80% year-to-date, but still up 23.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) is 57.58% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 41.97 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.41 day(s).