Is Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IOVA) Worth Your Money In 2024?

In today’s recent session, 30.81 million shares of the Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) have been traded, and its beta is 0.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.26, and it changed around $3.11 or 33.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.14B. IOVA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.44, offering almost 14.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.21, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 73.82% since then. We note from Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.84 million.
Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) trade information
Instantly IOVA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 33.99% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 50.80% year-to-date, but still up 23.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) is 57.58% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 41.97 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.41 day(s).
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) estimates and forecasts
Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 101.98 percent over the past six months and at a 24.50% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 32.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 18.00% in the next quarter.
Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.39 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc to make $15.06 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7,430.00%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -11.99%.
IOVA Dividends
Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 26 and March 01.
Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.47% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc shares, and 92.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.84%. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc stock is held by 331 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.23% of the shares, which is about 20.4 million shares worth $143.58 million.
Blackrock Inc., with 6.86% or 17.0 million shares worth $119.69 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 8.87 million shares worth $53.58 million, making up 3.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 6.59 million shares worth around $46.39 million, which represents about 2.66% of the total shares outstanding.