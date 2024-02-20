Is Danimer Scientific Inc’s (NYSE: DNMR) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In the last trading session, 1.12 million shares of the Danimer Scientific Inc (NYSE:DNMR) were traded, and its beta was 1.36. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.03, and it changed around -$0.14 or -11.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $105.09M. DNMR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.59, offering almost -345.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.75% since then. We note from Danimer Scientific Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.37 million.

Danimer Scientific Inc (NYSE:DNMR) trade information

Instantly DNMR has showed a red trend with a performance of -11.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 0.98% year-to-date, but still up 14.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Danimer Scientific Inc (NYSE:DNMR) is 45.34% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 18.16 day(s).