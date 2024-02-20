Is Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BTTX)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In the last trading session, 1.69 million shares of the Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX) were traded, and its beta was 2.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.22, and it changed around $0.02 or 7.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.88M. BTTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.61, offering almost -631.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.36% since then. We note from Better Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.97 million.

Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX) trade information

Instantly BTTX has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.11% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 12.05% year-to-date, but still up 44.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX) is -2.76% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.96 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.32 day(s).