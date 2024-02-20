Is Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc’s (NYSE: BW) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In the last trading session, 1.01 million shares of the Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) were traded, and its beta was 1.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.21, and it changed around -$0.17 or -12.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $108.14M. BW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.82, offering almost -463.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.96, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.66% since then. We note from Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.09 million.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) trade information

Instantly BW has showed a red trend with a performance of -12.32% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -17.12% year-to-date, but still down -6.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) is 7.08% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.89 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.86 day(s).