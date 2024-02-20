Is Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (AMEX: MIMO) Worth Your Money In 2024?

In the last trading session, 1.02 million shares of the Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (AMEX:MIMO) were traded, and its beta was 0.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.14, and it changed around -$0.01 or -2.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.55M. MIMO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.50, offering almost -971.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.07, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.0% since then. We note from Airspan Networks Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.42 million.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (AMEX:MIMO) trade information

Instantly MIMO has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 57.00% year-to-date, but still down -1.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (AMEX:MIMO) is -16.88% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.86 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.05 day(s).