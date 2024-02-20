Irobot Corp (NASDAQ: IRBT): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In today’s recent session, 0.51 million shares of the Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) have been traded, and its beta is 0.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.46, and it changed around $0.11 or 0.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $347.26M. IRBT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $51.49, offering almost -313.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.82, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 5.14% since then. We note from Irobot Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.39 million.

Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) trade information

Instantly IRBT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.93% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -67.80% year-to-date, but still down -10.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) is -27.81% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.95 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.81 day(s).