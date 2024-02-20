Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In today’s recent session, 1.86 million shares of the Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) have been traded, and its beta is 0.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.05, and it changed around $0.0 or -0.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.79M. INPX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.65, offering almost -3200.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.04, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 20.0% since then. We note from Inpixon’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.43 million.
Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) trade information
Instantly INPX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.20% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -10.32% year-to-date, but still down -1.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) is -2.89% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.08 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.76 day(s).
Inpixon (INPX) estimates and forecasts
The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -15.90%, down from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.92 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Inpixon to make $4.63 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2017. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $11.24 million and $15 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -69.10%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 92.88%.
INPX Dividends
Inpixon’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.
Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.55% of Inpixon shares, and 2.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.77%. Inpixon stock is held by 31 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.32% of the shares, which is about 0.23 million shares worth $41255.0.
Blackrock Inc., with 0.20% or 0.14 million shares worth $25516.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.23 million shares worth $41133.0, making up 0.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 8957.0 shares worth around $1791.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.