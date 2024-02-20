Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In today’s recent session, 1.86 million shares of the Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) have been traded, and its beta is 0.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.05, and it changed around $0.0 or -0.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.79M. INPX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.65, offering almost -3200.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.04, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 20.0% since then. We note from Inpixon’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.43 million.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) trade information

Instantly INPX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.20% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -10.32% year-to-date, but still down -1.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) is -2.89% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.08 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.76 day(s).