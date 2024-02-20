If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CRDL)

In today’s recent session, 0.53 million shares of the Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CRDL) have been traded, and its beta is 1.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.58, and it changed around $0.15 or 10.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $102.87M. CRDL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.48, offering almost 6.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.45, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 71.52% since then. We note from Cardiol Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 240.65K.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CRDL) trade information

Instantly CRDL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 10.49% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 87.38% year-to-date, but still up 53.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CRDL) is 47.66% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.61 day(s).