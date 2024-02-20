If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: SECO) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 1.04 million shares of the Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:SECO) were traded, and its beta was 0.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.59, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $0.77M. SECO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.84, offering almost -550.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 55.93% since then. We note from Secoo Holding Ltd ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 362.61K.
Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:SECO) trade information
The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 4.44% year-to-date, but still up 31.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:SECO) is 26.36% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 32820.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.08 day(s).
Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (SECO) estimates and forecasts
The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 26.20%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $241.41 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Secoo Holding Ltd ADR to make $273.77 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2019. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $175.82 million and $233.02 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 37.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 17.50%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.95%.
SECO Dividends
Secoo Holding Ltd ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.
Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:SECO)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Secoo Holding Ltd ADR shares, and 10.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.71%. Secoo Holding Ltd ADR stock is held by 7 institutions, with IDG Technology Venture Investment IV, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.48% of the shares, which is about 0.55 million shares worth $0.48 million.
FIL LTD, with 6.98% or 0.4 million shares worth $0.35 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
The former held 2632.0 shares worth $2237.0, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares.