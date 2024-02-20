If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: SECO) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 1.04 million shares of the Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:SECO) were traded, and its beta was 0.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.59, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $0.77M. SECO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.84, offering almost -550.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 55.93% since then. We note from Secoo Holding Ltd ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 362.61K.

Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:SECO) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 4.44% year-to-date, but still up 31.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:SECO) is 26.36% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 32820.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.08 day(s).