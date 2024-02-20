If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Kopin Corp. (NASDAQ: KOPN) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In today’s recent session, 0.72 million shares of the Kopin Corp. (NASDAQ:KOPN) have been traded, and its beta is 2.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.54, and it changed around -$0.14 or -5.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $290.70M. KOPN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.82, offering almost -11.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.94, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 62.99% since then. We note from Kopin Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.64 million.

Kopin Corp. (NASDAQ:KOPN) trade information

Instantly KOPN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.22% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 25.12% year-to-date, but still down -4.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kopin Corp. (NASDAQ:KOPN) is 26.37% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.78 day(s).