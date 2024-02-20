If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Kopin Corp. (NASDAQ: KOPN) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In today’s recent session, 0.72 million shares of the Kopin Corp. (NASDAQ:KOPN) have been traded, and its beta is 2.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.54, and it changed around -$0.14 or -5.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $290.70M. KOPN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.82, offering almost -11.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.94, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 62.99% since then. We note from Kopin Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.64 million.
Kopin Corp. (NASDAQ:KOPN) trade information
Instantly KOPN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.22% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 25.12% year-to-date, but still down -4.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kopin Corp. (NASDAQ:KOPN) is 26.37% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.78 day(s).
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Kopin Corp. (KOPN) estimates and forecasts
Kopin Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 86.76 percent over the past six months and at a 28.57% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -14.50%, down from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9.03 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Kopin Corp. to make $11.52 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $12.18 million and $10.76 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -25.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.10%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.15%. Kopin Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 25.40% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.