If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, CURO Group Holdings Corp (NYSE: CURO) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 2.79 million shares of the CURO Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) were traded, and its beta was 2.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.23, and it changed around -$0.02 or -6.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.71M. CURO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.24, offering almost -1743.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.18, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.74% since then. We note from CURO Group Holdings Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 582.70K.

CURO Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) trade information

Instantly CURO has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -70.63% year-to-date, but still down -6.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, CURO Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) is -72.35% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.59 day(s).