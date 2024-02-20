Hut 8 Corp (NASDAQ:HUT) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In the last trading session, 6.31 million shares of the Hut 8 Corp (NASDAQ:HUT) were traded, and its beta was 3.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.08, and it changed around $0.11 or 1.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $896.72M. HUT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.75, offering almost -125.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.98% since then. We note from Hut 8 Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.60 million.

Hut 8 Corp (NASDAQ:HUT) trade information

Instantly HUT has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.10% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -24.44% year-to-date, but still up 20.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hut 8 Corp (NASDAQ:HUT) is 41.57% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.33 day(s).