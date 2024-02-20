How To Invest In KULR Technology Group Inc (AMEX: KULR) Stock. Performance & Trends

In today’s recent session, 0.89 million shares of the KULR Technology Group Inc (AMEX:KULR) have been traded, and its beta is 0.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.15, and it changed around $0.02 or 11.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.71M. KULR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.38, offering almost -820.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.10, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 33.33% since then. We note from KULR Technology Group Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.45 million.

KULR Technology Group Inc (AMEX:KULR) trade information

Instantly KULR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 11.12% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -19.51% year-to-date, but still up 14.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, KULR Technology Group Inc (AMEX:KULR) is -24.22% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.15 day(s).