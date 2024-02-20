How To Invest In Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 26.48 million shares of the Fisker Inc (NYSE:FSR) were traded, and its beta was 0.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.73, and it changed around -$0.03 or -3.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $378.68M. FSR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.86, offering almost -976.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.73. We note from Fisker Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 34.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 35.14 million.

Fisker Inc (NYSE:FSR) trade information

Instantly FSR has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -58.22% year-to-date, but still down -6.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fisker Inc (NYSE:FSR) is -9.84% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 106.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.39 day(s).