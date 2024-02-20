How To Invest In Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 26.48 million shares of the Fisker Inc (NYSE:FSR) were traded, and its beta was 0.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.73, and it changed around -$0.03 or -3.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $378.68M. FSR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.86, offering almost -976.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.73. We note from Fisker Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 34.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 35.14 million.
Fisker Inc (NYSE:FSR) trade information
Instantly FSR has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -58.22% year-to-date, but still down -6.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fisker Inc (NYSE:FSR) is -9.84% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 106.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.39 day(s).
Fisker Inc (FSR) estimates and forecasts
Fisker Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -87.04 percent over the past six months and at a 37.08% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.00%.
FSR Dividends
Fisker Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 26 and March 01.
Fisker Inc (NYSE:FSR)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.01% of Fisker Inc shares, and 25.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 26.48%. Fisker Inc stock is held by 309 institutions, with Fifthdelta Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.14% of the shares, which is about 19.28 million shares worth $108.71 million.
Vanguard Group Inc, with 8.62% or 18.18 million shares worth $102.56 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 6.49 million shares worth $36.58 million, making up 3.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 5.11 million shares worth around $28.81 million, which represents about 2.42% of the total shares outstanding.