HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE): Performance Review And Forecast

In today’s recent session, 1.46 million shares of the HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) have been traded, and its beta is 3.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.12, and it changed around -$0.29 or -6.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $361.47M. HIVE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.84, offering almost -66.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.20, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 46.6% since then. We note from HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.99 million.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) trade information

Instantly HIVE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.46% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -8.94% year-to-date, but still up 6.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) is 29.72% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.86 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.83 day(s).