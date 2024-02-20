Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HRTX) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In today’s recent session, 0.79 million shares of the Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.92, and it changed around $0.05 or 1.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $438.20M. HRTX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.99, offering almost -2.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.50, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 82.88% since then. We note from Heron Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.33 million.

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) trade information

Instantly HRTX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.74% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 71.76% year-to-date, but still up 11.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) is 39.71% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 24.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.66 day(s).