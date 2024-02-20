Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HRTX) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In today’s recent session, 0.79 million shares of the Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.92, and it changed around $0.05 or 1.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $438.20M. HRTX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.99, offering almost -2.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.50, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 82.88% since then. We note from Heron Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.33 million.
Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) trade information
Instantly HRTX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.74% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 71.76% year-to-date, but still up 11.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) is 39.71% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 24.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.66 day(s).
Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) estimates and forecasts
Heron Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 76.97 percent over the past six months and at a 46.11% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.00%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.46%. Heron Therapeutics Inc earnings are expected to increase by 48.07% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 47.50% per year for the next five years.
HRTX Dividends
Heron Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 21 and March 25.
Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.89% of Heron Therapeutics Inc shares, and 76.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.87%. Heron Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 187 institutions, with Rubric Capital Management LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.35% of the shares, which is about 11.75 million shares worth $13.63 million.
Blackrock Inc., with 5.95% or 8.38 million shares worth $9.72 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 3.95 million shares worth $4.58 million, making up 2.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.61 million shares worth around $4.18 million, which represents about 2.56% of the total shares outstanding.