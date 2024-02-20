Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GOSS) In 2024: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 2.62 million shares of the Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) were traded, and its beta was 1.60. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.08, and it changed around $0.05 or 4.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $243.44M. GOSS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.53, offering almost -134.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 58.33% since then. We note from Gossamer Bio Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.32 million.

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) trade information

Instantly GOSS has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 18.36% year-to-date, but still up 24.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) is 24.18% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.72 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 28.45 day(s).