Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GOSS) In 2024: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 2.62 million shares of the Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) were traded, and its beta was 1.60. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.08, and it changed around $0.05 or 4.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $243.44M. GOSS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.53, offering almost -134.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 58.33% since then. We note from Gossamer Bio Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.32 million.
Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) trade information
Instantly GOSS has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 18.36% year-to-date, but still up 24.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) is 24.18% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.72 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 28.45 day(s).
Gossamer Bio Inc (GOSS) estimates and forecasts
Gossamer Bio Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 5.88 percent over the past six months and at a 53.14% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.80%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -92.43%. Gossamer Bio Inc earnings are expected to increase by 54.12% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 5.20% per year for the next five years.
GOSS Dividends
Gossamer Bio Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 15 and March 19.
Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.29% of Gossamer Bio Inc shares, and 93.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.54%. Gossamer Bio Inc stock is held by 114 institutions, with HHLR Advisors, LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.21% of the shares, which is about 4.97 million shares worth $5.97 million.
Millennium Management Llc, with 1.87% or 4.21 million shares worth $5.05 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 2.06 million shares worth $2.47 million, making up 0.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.12 million shares worth around $1.35 million, which represents about 0.50% of the total shares outstanding.