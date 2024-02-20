Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ: GRRR) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In the last trading session, 2.11 million shares of the Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR) were traded, and its beta was 0.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.86, and it changed around $0.11 or 15.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $59.18M. GRRR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.36, offering almost -1337.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.48, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.19% since then. We note from Gorilla Technology Group Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 21.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.78 million.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR) trade information

Instantly GRRR has showed a green trend with a performance of 15.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 59.20% year-to-date, but still down -15.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR) is 65.13% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.46 day(s).