Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ: GRRR) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In the last trading session, 2.11 million shares of the Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR) were traded, and its beta was 0.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.86, and it changed around $0.11 or 15.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $59.18M. GRRR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.36, offering almost -1337.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.48, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.19% since then. We note from Gorilla Technology Group Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 21.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.78 million.
Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR) trade information
Instantly GRRR has showed a green trend with a performance of 15.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 59.20% year-to-date, but still down -15.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR) is 65.13% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.46 day(s).
Gorilla Technology Group Inc (GRRR) estimates and forecasts
Gorilla Technology Group Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -51.49 percent over the past six months and at a 83.15% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.90%.
GRRR Dividends
Gorilla Technology Group Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.
Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 41.90% of Gorilla Technology Group Inc shares, and 9.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.94%. Gorilla Technology Group Inc stock is held by 19 institutions, with Tenor Capital Management Co., L.p. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.20% of the shares, which is about 0.14 million shares worth $0.28 million.
Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.09% or 65361.0 shares worth $0.14 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
The former held 41258.0 shares worth $76327.0, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares.