GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ: GCT): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 2.75 million shares of the GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) were traded, and its beta was 2.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $34.50, and it changed around $2.02 or 6.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.40B. GCT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $33.33, offering almost 3.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.86, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 85.91% since then. We note from GigaCloud Technology Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.18 million.

GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) trade information

Instantly GCT has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 88.58% year-to-date, but still up 17.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) is 55.69% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.53 day(s).