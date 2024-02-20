GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ: GCT): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 2.75 million shares of the GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) were traded, and its beta was 2.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $34.50, and it changed around $2.02 or 6.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.40B. GCT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $33.33, offering almost 3.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.86, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 85.91% since then. We note from GigaCloud Technology Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.18 million.
GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) trade information
Instantly GCT has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 88.58% year-to-date, but still up 17.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) is 55.69% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.53 day(s).
GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) estimates and forecasts
GigaCloud Technology Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 190.16 percent over the past six months and at a 195.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.90%.
GCT Dividends
GigaCloud Technology Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 05.
GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.67% of GigaCloud Technology Inc shares, and 37.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 40.82%. GigaCloud Technology Inc stock is held by 79 institutions, with Boston Partners being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.37% of the shares, which is about 0.15 million shares worth $1.02 million.
Two Sigma Investments, LP, with 0.17% or 67688.0 shares worth $0.46 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and SEI Institutional Investment Tr-World Equity Ex-U.S. Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2023. The former held 17953.0 shares worth $0.12 million, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SEI Institutional Investment Tr-World Equity Ex-U.S. Fd held roughly 17909.0 shares worth around $0.16 million, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.