Geron Corp. (NASDAQ: GERN) Stock Forecast 2024: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In today’s recent session, 2.04 million shares of the Geron Corp. (NASDAQ:GERN) have been traded, and its beta is 0.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.03, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.10B. GERN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.73, offering almost -83.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.68, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 17.24% since then. We note from Geron Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.16 million.

Geron Corp. (NASDAQ:GERN) trade information

Instantly GERN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.75% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -4.03% year-to-date, but still down -14.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Geron Corp. (NASDAQ:GERN) is 7.14% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 40.69 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.2 day(s).