Genius Group Ltd (AMEX: GNS) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In the last trading session, 3.01 million shares of the Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) were traded, and its beta was 12.47. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.39, and it changed around $0.02 or 5.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.81M. GNS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.20, offering almost -1746.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.24, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.46% since then. We note from Genius Group Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.49 million.

Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) trade information

Instantly GNS has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -41.17% year-to-date, but still up 4.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) is 45.96% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.3 day(s).